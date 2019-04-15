Sri Reddy Comes Up With BOLDEST EVER Remark On Virginity & It Will Leave You Shocked!

Sri Reddy has never shied away from making remarks with a controversial angle. Her social media page is filled with such statements and remarks, which hitherto has raised the eyebrows of some of the audiences. Nevertheless, she has not stopped herself from voicing out her opinion.

A recent remark of Sri Reddy has once again grabbed the eyeball of the audiences. Most recently, Sri Reddy took to her Facebook page to send out a statement, which is by far one of the boldest ever remark made by any actress and this time, she is seemingly talking about virginity.

Her recent Facebook post read , "My heart is pure not my v****a..how can u judge me with my v****a??simple, u love my heart,not my v****a.." - (sic).

This new statement by the actress is shocking as well as a heart-breaking one. This one indeed is a bold statement from the actress who going by the message, is always being judged by the audiences and that too in a wrong way. The message rightly conveys that one should be judged by her heart and not other factors including virginity. Through the message, she has seemingly taken an indirect dig at the attitude of the society as well.