Sri Reddy Comments About Anand Deverakonda And Sivatmika’s Dorasani Lip-lock Leave Fans Stunned

Last year, actress Sri Reddy became the talk of the town for a surprising reason when she stripped in public and claimed that several top producers exploit 'local girls' before showing them the door. Thereafter, she accused the likes of Nani and Raghava Lawrence of exploiting her, which ruffled a few feathers. While actresses Andrea Jeremiah and Priya Bhavani supported her, actors Pawan Kalyan and Vishal slammed her for sensationalising the issue. Now, Sri Reddy is in the limelight for an unexpected reason.

In her latest Facebook post, Sri Reddy commented on Anand Deverakonda and Sivatmika's kissing scene in Dorasani, which ruffled a few feathers.

"Dhorasani cinema hit? Flopa? Kiss chesada devarakonda? About this topic live wl be," (sic) she wrote.

Interestingly, some time ago, actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar had criticised films like Arjun Reddy for promoting the 'kiss culture' in Tollywood.

"In the case of movies, having entire family with you in the same auditorium while a lip-lock scene is playing on the big screen makes the room for awkwardness in an otherwise light-hearted family outing."

It seems that Sri Reddy is taking a dig at Jeeviha with her post.

It will be worth watching whether Sri Reddy gets into trouble due to her b0ld post or not.

Meanwhile, Dorasani arrived in theatres on Friday (July 12, 2019) and received rave reviews from all corners. The film revolves around the tender romance between two people from different backgrounds.

Recently, while talking about Dorasani, Sivatmika had said that she has a meaty role in the film.

"My character was well-liked while listening to this story. The story was told for four hours. Anand and I gave the auditions together. After giving the auditions, I waited for two long months to hear about the confirmation," she had told a leading website.

So, what do you make of Sri Reddy's latest post? Tell us in the space below.