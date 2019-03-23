English
    Sri Reddy’s Life In Danger? Shocking Deets Inside!

    By Staff
    Sri Reddy, one of the controversial and outspoken names in Tollywood, recently filed a complaint with the Valasaravakkam police officials and claimed that a noted financer and his assistant assaulted her at her Chennai residence. The lady also said that they threatened to kill her. Elaborating on her horrible experience, she said that such incidents will not break her spirit and added that she continue fighting for her cause.

    "I never forget my goal I wanted to fight on polachi issue that's y I am here..i came here for that mainly..my enemies r many..attacked my house midnight..they could hv murder me..I am safe by god's grace..thanks for every one prayers..thanks to tamilnadu," (sic) she added

    Sri Reddy

    As per the latest reports, the authorities are looking into the case and might issue a statement soon.

    In case you did not known, last year, Sri Reddy became the talk of the town when she stripped in public and said that Tollywood producers 'exploit' local girls and then show them the door. As part of her 'protest', she accused the likes of Nani and Koratala Siva of exploiting her and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Of late, she has also been attacking Pawan Kalyan with her strongly-worded NSFW posts.

    On the work front, she is working on Reddy Diary which is likely to deal with the 'ugly side' of the film industry.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 13:24 [IST]
