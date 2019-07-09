English
    Sri Reddy Creates Problem For Abhiram Daggubati Yet Again By Calling Him Husband?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Sri Reddy has been the controversial queen of Tollywood. More often, her unabashed comments regarding other celebrities have landed her in controversy and a glance through her Facebook page, which has a very good number of likes would give us an idea about some of the shocking remarks that she has made.

    In 2017, Sri Reddy stormed the internet with certain sensational allegations that she had made. She accused of being a victim of casting couch and at the same time, had made allegations against Abhiram Daggubati as well, which did leave everyone shocked.

    Ever since then, she has been making allegations against top celebrities. Now, some of the reports claim that Sri Reddy has taken a dig at Abhiram Daggubati once again and her recent Facebook post is being considered as proof of this.

    Interestingly, in her recent comments, Sri Reddy has dragged Samantha and her recent movie Oh Baby too. Oh Baby, the film that released in theatres on July 05, 2019 has been getting positive reports from all over and is on its way to emerge a success. Reportedly, the team is celebrating the success of the movie.

    In the recent Facebook post by Sri Reddy that has a sarcastic angle to it, she has cited an instance from the celebrations of Oh Baby. Going by the Facebook post, it is being believed that she has taken a sly dig at Abhiram Daggubati.

    Through the Facebook post, Sri Reddy has conveyed her disappointment that for Oh Baby function, the team only called her husband for the cake-cutting ceremony and she is disappointed with the same. It is being believed by many that she has referred to Abhiram Daggubati as her husband. This Facebook post has once again caught the attention of her followers on Facebook. This post also has been receiving a good number of comments.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
