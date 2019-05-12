Sri Reddy’s Heartbreaking Post Goes Viral: ‘I Gave You A Cruel Punishment’

Last year, the bold Sri Reddy became the talk of the town for a shocking reason when she stripped in public and said that several top producers 'exploit' local talent before showing them the door. She also accused the likes of Nani, Koratala Siva and Abhiram Daggubati of taking advantage of her. While the likes of Andrea Jeremiah and Priya Bhavani Shankar supported her, actor Pawan Kalyan rebuked her for 'sensationalising' her fight casting couch. Since then, she has remained in the spotlight due to her controversial comments.

Now, the Telugu girl has once again grabbed attention due to a shocking reason. Earlier today (May 12, 2019), she posted an emotional message for her mother and apologized to her for giving her a 'cruel punishment'. She also hinted that her mother had faced a lot of hardships because of her bold actions.

"Who cares you??except your mother..mere maa ,I love you..you love me still??i am feeling so sorry ammaaaa about my birth..no other mother should nt give birth my kind of girls..yes maa,your mistake is giving birth to me,for that I gave you the very cruel punishment..yeah,i know you didn't do any mistake,still I troubled u alottt..many people used bad words on u ,.you are living like a dead body,still praying god for me every day . .why maa??for my mistake many people blaming you every day..mere maa what can I do for you tell me??you gave this body,why can't you take out my breath,and live happy maa," (sic) she added.

Needless to say, her emotional post went viral in no time with several fans speaking in her support.

