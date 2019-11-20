Sri Reddy Expresses Happiness Over IT Raids At Nani & Suresh Babu's Residences!

Sri Reddy, the actress who spurred a series of controversies in Telugu cinema, continues to make waves with her comments. This morning, Telugu movie buffs were in for a shocker of a news when they learnt that IT raids are being conducted at the houses of some of the prominent names of the Telugu film industry, including actor Nani and producer Suresh Babu, Rana and Abhiram Daggubati's father, the latter of whom Reddy accused of taking advantage of her. Now, the anchor-turned-actress has come up with a few comments on her social media page, expressing about the raids that were held. In one of the posts, she had written: "Nani Karma Is Back To You."

Interestingly, Sri Reddy also came LIVE on Facebook to talk about the raids. The actress mentioned that she is very much happy about the updates that are now ruling the headlines. In the video, she became emotional while talking about the tough times she has had in the past as she was targeted by the Telugu film industry and fans of the top stars. The actress broke down while talking about the defamation case Nani had filed against her.

Sri Reddy' Facebook LIVE has garnered much attention on social media. Take a look at her Facebook post.

In the past, Sri Reddy had come up with shocking allegations against the top stars of the industry, which included Nani as well.