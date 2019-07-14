Sri Reddy Has Been Finalised For Bigg Boss 3 Telugu? Rumours Spike Expectations!

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu

Finally, the wait for the third edition of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu is coming to an end with the makers of the show making an official clarification. Bigg Boss 3 Telugu is on the way and Nagarjuna will be the host of the show.

Sri Reddy In Bigg Boss 3 Telugu?

Now, rumours have sparked up yet again regarding Sri Reddy's association with Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. A Twitter account in the name of Sri Reddy has sent out a post claiming that she has been finalised for the new season.

Rumours Go Viral

This rumour has gone viral with the audiences quite excited about her being a part of the highly popular show. However, the authenticity of this Twitter account is not proved. While she has a verified Facebook account, she doesn't have a verified Twitter account. Moreover, no information has been sent out through the Facebook account of the actress yet.

The Previous Rumours

Even in the past, rumours had come in that Sri Reddy might take part in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 and Bigg Boss Tamil 3. With the progression of time, all those rumours turned out to be false.