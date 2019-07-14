Sri Reddy Has Been Finalised For Bigg Boss 3 Telugu? Rumours Spike Expectations!
Sri Reddy continues to remain in the news due to various reasons. The television host-turned-actress has been using her social media accounts to make remarks against the top names of the industry, some of which have left the audiences stunned as well as perplexed. Rumours have hit this actress more than once and now, the latest rumours that have been doing the rounds has connected Sri Reddy to the highly popular reality show, Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. Read the article to get the full details regarding this.
Bigg Boss 3 Telugu
Finally, the wait for the third edition of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu is coming to an end with the makers of the show making an official clarification. Bigg Boss 3 Telugu is on the way and Nagarjuna will be the host of the show.
Sri Reddy In Bigg Boss 3 Telugu?
Now, rumours have sparked up yet again regarding Sri Reddy's association with Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. A Twitter account in the name of Sri Reddy has sent out a post claiming that she has been finalised for the new season.
Rumours Go Viral
This rumour has gone viral with the audiences quite excited about her being a part of the highly popular show. However, the authenticity of this Twitter account is not proved. While she has a verified Facebook account, she doesn't have a verified Twitter account. Moreover, no information has been sent out through the Facebook account of the actress yet.
The Previous Rumours
Even in the past, rumours had come in that Sri Reddy might take part in Bigg Boss Telugu 2 and Bigg Boss Tamil 3. With the progression of time, all those rumours turned out to be false.
Let us wait for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 to begin to get an idea regarding whether she will be a part of this show or not. The show will begin on July 21, 2019.