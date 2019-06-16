Sri Reddy Launches A Scathing Attack On This Star; Leaves Everyone Shocked!

Sri Reddy has once again took over the attention of the social media geeks and this time she has launched a scathing attack on of the prominent stars of Tamil cinema. The series of comments that she has posted on her Facebook page has left many of the fans shocked.

Sri Reddy has targeted Vishal this time and even in the past, she had come up with shocking remarks against the very popular actor. This time she has gone a step ahead as she came up with back-to-back posts, with each one of them talking about the Tamil actor.

Once again, Sri Reddy has indirectly made casting couch allegations against the actor. It is known to all that Nadigar Sangam election is round the corner and in one of the posts, addressing the people who are going to vote for Vishal, she has even tagged the Tamil actor a fraud.

The series of posts and the language that she has used in some of them have left everyone a bit shocked. She has even challenged Vishal to prove her wrong. At the same time, the audiences are divided in opinions. The audiences are pf the opinion that she is doing this to tarnish the image of Nadigar Sangam secretary.