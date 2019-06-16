English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sri Reddy Launches A Scathing Attack On This Star; Leaves Everyone Shocked!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Sri Reddy has once again took over the attention of the social media geeks and this time she has launched a scathing attack on of the prominent stars of Tamil cinema. The series of comments that she has posted on her Facebook page has left many of the fans shocked.

    Sri Reddy has targeted Vishal this time and even in the past, she had come up with shocking remarks against the very popular actor. This time she has gone a step ahead as she came up with back-to-back posts, with each one of them talking about the Tamil actor.

    Sri Reddy Launches A Scathing Attack On This Star; Leaves Everyone Shocked!

    Once again, Sri Reddy has indirectly made casting couch allegations against the actor. It is known to all that Nadigar Sangam election is round the corner and in one of the posts, addressing the people who are going to vote for Vishal, she has even tagged the Tamil actor a fraud.

    The series of posts and the language that she has used in some of them have left everyone a bit shocked. She has even challenged Vishal to prove her wrong. At the same time, the audiences are divided in opinions. The audiences are pf the opinion that she is doing this to tarnish the image of Nadigar Sangam secretary.

    More SRI REDDY News

    Read more about: sri reddy
    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue