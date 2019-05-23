English
    Sri Reddy Learns That Pawan Kalyan Is No 1; Shocking Deets Inside!

    By Staff
    |

    Last year, Sri Reddy became the talk of the town for a shocking reason when she stripped in public and claimed that several top producers exploit local girls before showing them the door. Thereafter, she made a few shocking claims against the likes of Nani and Koratala Siva, and grabbed plenty of attention. While some praised for her bold act, actor Pawan Kalyan rebuked her for 'sensationalising' her fight against casting couch. Following this, Sri Reddy attacked the 'Power Star' and took digs at his personal life and political ambitions.

    Now, Sri Reddy has once again mocked Pawan Kalyan. The Jana Sena President failed to make an impact in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2019 and lost in both constituencies he contested from. Reacting to this, the feisty lady said that the result has helped her realise that PK is truly 'number one' and roasted him like never before.

    Sri Reddy

    Interestingly, previously, she had called him the 'worst qualified' politician in the state and upset several supporters big time.

    "Pawan Kalyan has no qualities to become the CM. He is illiterate. How can he manage IAS and IPS officers given his weak credentials? Pawan Kalyan has failed SSC too many times. He is the worst qualified politician in the State. His academic certificate itself is fake," she had said.

    Meanwhile, with his political ambitions hitting a roadblock, the Gabbar Singh actor might return to films in the near future.

