    Sri Reddy Makes A Very Shocking Request To Thala Ajith? Deets Inside!

    By Lekhaka
    Sri Reddy has never shied away from making shocking comments, even if it is towards the top stars of the film industry. Some of her comments have even landed in huge controversies. Most recently, Sri Reddy came up with a very special message to a top star of South Indian film industry, which left some of the audiences shocked.

    Ajith Kumar who is fondly addressed as Thala by his huge set of fans, celebrated his birthday yesterday. Wishes poured in for the star and Sri Reddy too came up with birthday wishes for the big star.

    Along with wishing Thala Ajith all the wealth and health, Sri Reddy also made a shocking request to Thala Ajith. In the message, she added that people need Thala Ajith in politics, "Many many happy returns of the day thalaaaaaaaaaaaa..it's not your celebration it's all of our festival ..God bless you with lot of health and wealth,we need you in politics too .." - (sic)

    Thala Ajith is one such celebrity who has refrained himself from involving in politics or making comments on any political parties. So, this request of Sri Reddy has indeed come as a shocker to all.

    Earlier, Sri Reddy had also showered praises on Thala Ajith tagging him as a very great human being.

    sri reddy ajith kumar
    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
