Sri Reddy's Comments About Mahesh Babu Are Quite Surprising

Sri Reddy is one of the most controversial and outspoken starlets in the Telugu film industry today. In the past, she has made quite a few shocking statements about the likes of Nani and Koratala Siva and grabbed plenty of attention for all the wrong reasons. She has also been extremely vocal about the prevalence of casting couch in Tollywood much to the shock of many in the industry. Now, Sri Reddy is back in the limelight again.

In her latest post, Sri Reddy praised Mahesh Babu and urged him to enter politics. She went on to add that 'Prince' chooses good films and is a simple person.

"He choose very inspirational subjects in movies..How many of you invite him in to politics and which party is suitable for him??I am a fan of his subjects nd simplicity,"(sic) she added.

This is perhaps the first time that Sri Reddy, who is synonymous with negative comments, has made a positive remark about a big star not associated with the Nandamuri family. As such, her comments about the Spyder actor are bound to create a buzz in the film world. Moreover, as these remarks come at a time when the elections are around the corner, they might ruffle a few feathers.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently busy wrapping up his eagerly-awaited Maharshi, which is one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, directed by Vamsi Paidapally, features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.