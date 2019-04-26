English
    Sri Reddy's Old Photoshoot Surfaces On Social Media; Garners Attention!

    By Lekhaka
    Sri Reddy has always been an active presence on social media and she often comes up with some controversial remarks. With over 6 million likes, she is one among those celebrities with the maximum number of likes on Facebook.

    Of late, the controversial queen of Tollywood has been coming out with some videos. What caught the attention of her followers is a video that she shared recently. Sri Reddy shared an old photoshoot video of her through her Facebook page and it gained the attention of the audiences right away.

    Sri Reddys Old Photoshoot Surfaces On Social Media; Garners Attention!

    Interestingly, this photoshoot is six years old and it had occurred in 2013 during the filming of the Telugu movie Aravind 2. The film that came out in 2013 had Sri Reddy playing an important role in it.

    Take a look at the Facebook post of Sri Reddy here.

    Reportedly, Aravind 2 was the second film of Sri Reddy in the Telugu film industry. She had made her debut in films with a movie titled Neenu Naana Abaddam, which had released in the year 2011. Meanwhile, she would be stepping into the shoes of a leading lady with a film titled Reddy's Diary, which is expected to be her next film.

    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 18:28 [IST]
