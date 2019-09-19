English
    Sri Reddy's Bold Clicks Break The Internet: Is She Sending A Message To Samantha Akkineni Fans?

    Sri Reddy, one of the most controversial names in the Telugu film industry, is back in the limelight for a rather surprising reason. The feisty lady just posted a couple of bold photos in which she is seen in smoking hot avatar. As expected her clicks created a great deal of buzz on social media with fans saying that she is hotness personified. Here are some of the top comments.

    Razak Ahmed

    Razak Ahmed

    K looking very nice and good but only that thing Cigar on your hand that harmful message for your fans.....shows that things that mean to greatest lives about you...

    Amit Jaiswal

    Amit Jaiswal

    Looking impressive adorable great fascinating fantastic unbeatable unbelievable breathtaker stunning balanced

    Kumar Pradeep

    Kumar Pradeep

    Your always se*y. May God give me a chance to meet in next Life if Life is Possible. Your Amazing and Hot always I thought. Superb Woman. Hot rocking. Your Eye's are so pretty and Your looks are awesome. I miss you . I love you

    Kasi Viswanadh

    Kasi Viswanadh

    Hi darling I love you u r dress super and u r style and cigar fantastic u r so beautiful I am crushing with u r looks u r my angel u r my dream girl take my kisses and hugs

    Srikanth Srikanth

    Srikanth Srikanth

    So beautiful nice dress super darling

    Interestingly, a few days ago, Sri Reddy had shared actress Samantha Akkineni's glamorous photo and asked netizens whether the Mersal beauty is 'hotter' than her. As such, the buzz is that by sharing these hot photos, Sri Reddy is sending a message to Sam fans.

    On the work front, a few months ago, Sri Reddy was roped in to play Lakshmi Parvathy in Lakshmi's Veeragrandham, revolving around the politician's relationship with her first husband. She also claimed that she would highlight Tollywood's dark secrets through Reddy Diary. Sadly, these films are unlikely to take off in the near future.

    So, did you like Sri Reddy's latest photos? Comments, please!

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

