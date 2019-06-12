English
    Sri Reddy's Bold Take On Marriage Has A Sai Pallavi Connect; Deets Inside!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Last year, Sri Reddy became the talk of the town for an unexpected reason when she stripped in public and claimed that several top producers take advantage of local girls before showing them the door. Thereafter, she accused the likes of Nani, Koratala Siva and Raghava Lawrence of exploiting her. While the likes of Andrea Jeremiah and Priya Bhavani Shankar praised her 'bold' actions, actor Pawan Kalyan rebuked her for 'sensationalising' her fight against casting couch.

    Now, Sri Reddy is in the limelight for a surprising reason. According to Filmibeat Telugu, the feisty lady recently said that she is not interested in marriage and added that she has never really loved anyone apart from her parents. She also said even if she likes a guy, she will not be in a relationship with him for more than a year.

    Sri Reddy

    Interestingly, a few months ago, Fidaa beauty Sai Pallavi too had made a similar remark about her marriage. While speaking to a website,she had said that she will never get married as she wants to look after her parents which might not be possible after marriage.

    "I have decided to not get married. I want to stay with my parents and look after their well-being. With marriage, it won't be possible to fulfill my responsibility. So, I won't marry," she had said.

    It seems that Sri Reddy is set to follow in Sai Pallavi's footsteps.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 13:03 [IST]
