Sri Reddy's Controversial Comments About Chiranjeevi And Nagarjuna Take Social Media By Storm

Actress Sri Reddy, one of the most controversial names in Telugu cinema, recently took to social media and insulted 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna in the harshest way possible. In her explosive post, she used vulgar and unprintable language while trolling the Tollywood legends and this ruffled a few feathers. The bold lady also asked her detractors to get a life, leaving everyone in a state of shock.

"I know the ex boyfriends nd ex girlfriends of ur kids,nd wch Pub,wch dress,wherz d f*ck I hv collection,in nd out connections.hehe. This so called heroes shd wash my *** and ***** so they understand my value. Smell my ***** who ever dnt likes me,next moment u guys likes me..I shd gift to nagarjuna nd chiranjeevi," (sic) said Sri Reddy.

As expected, these strong comments created a great deal of buzz on social media with Sri Reddy fans praising her for taking on Tollywood bigwigs.

Here. we present before you some of the top reactions.

Anand Jeswin Release those connections madam U r the bold lady of Indian cineme with massive attitude mindset Natural beauty too Usman Theprince You are the best 💯 #dareness 😅 Sri Reddy RawDiamond Kazi Xoodarshan Basnett Sorry Reddy i only comment on Ur post but i guess r u really annoyed or someone has betrayed u?? Saddam Hossain But I like you sweetheart Alkhalif York They are inches you are a yard they attack you because no matter how they measure themselves against you they come up short

In case, you did not know, Sri Reddy has been targeting Nagarjuna for quite a while now. She previously took a dig at him, saying that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 was no match for its Tamil counterpart, which had Kamal Haasan as the host. Similarly, she has been attacking the 'Mega' family since the time Pawan Kalyan condemned her for stripping in public to protest against casting couch in Telugu cinema.

It seems like Sri Reddy is not done with 'Mega' family and the Akkineni clan as yet.

So, did Sri Reddy cross the line with her posts about Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi? Comments, please!

(Social media posts have not been edited)

