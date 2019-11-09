    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sri Reddy's Controversial Comments About Chiranjeevi And Nagarjuna Take Social Media By Storm

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Actress Sri Reddy, one of the most controversial names in Telugu cinema, recently took to social media and insulted 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna in the harshest way possible. In her explosive post, she used vulgar and unprintable language while trolling the Tollywood legends and this ruffled a few feathers. The bold lady also asked her detractors to get a life, leaving everyone in a state of shock.

      "I know the ex boyfriends nd ex girlfriends of ur kids,nd wch Pub,wch dress,wherz d f*ck I hv collection,in nd out connections.hehe. This so called heroes shd wash my *** and ***** so they understand my value. Smell my ***** who ever dnt likes me,next moment u guys likes me..I shd gift to nagarjuna nd chiranjeevi," (sic) said Sri Reddy.

      As expected, these strong comments created a great deal of buzz on social media with Sri Reddy fans praising her for taking on Tollywood bigwigs.

      Here. we present before you some of the top reactions.

      Anand Jeswin

      Anand Jeswin

      Release those connections madam

      U r the bold lady of Indian cineme with massive attitude mindset

      Natural beauty too

      Usman Theprince

      Usman Theprince

      You are the best 💯 #dareness 😅 Sri Reddy

      RawDiamond Kazi Xoodarshan Basnett

      RawDiamond Kazi Xoodarshan Basnett

      Sorry Reddy i only comment on Ur post but i guess r u really annoyed or someone has betrayed u??

      Saddam Hossain

      Saddam Hossain

      But I like you sweetheart

      Alkhalif York

      Alkhalif York

      They are inches you are a yard they attack you because no matter how they measure themselves against you they come up short

      In case, you did not know, Sri Reddy has been targeting Nagarjuna for quite a while now. She previously took a dig at him, saying that Bigg Boss Telugu 3 was no match for its Tamil counterpart, which had Kamal Haasan as the host. Similarly, she has been attacking the 'Mega' family since the time Pawan Kalyan condemned her for stripping in public to protest against casting couch in Telugu cinema.

      It seems like Sri Reddy is not done with 'Mega' family and the Akkineni clan as yet.

      So, did Sri Reddy cross the line with her posts about Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi? Comments, please!

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      Sri Reddy's Shocking Post About Rajinikanth Goes Viral; Fans Stunned

      Read more about: sri reddy nagarjuna chiranjeevi
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue