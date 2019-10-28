    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sri Reddy's Diwali Special Photo Takes Fans By Surprise

      By Lekhaka
      Sri Reddy, one of the most outspoken names in Tollywood, just took to Facebook and wished her fans on the festive occasion of Diwali. While connecting with her well-wishers, she shared a lovely photo, which took social media by storm in no time. In it, she is seen in a graceful and smart avatar that she carries well. Her warm expressions too add a new dimension to her look, upping its recall value big time.

      Interestingly, Sri Reddy had become controversy's favourite child due to her caustic posts about the likes of Pawan Kalyan, Nani and Rakul Preet to name a few. As such, many feel that her Diwali photo is quite surprising.

      Meanwhile, here we present before you some of the sweetest reactions to Sri Reddy's post.

      Mayank Singh Rajput

      To you and your entire family on this auspicious occasion of Deepawali, very hearty congratulations from me and my family. , Bring success and happiness, May every moment of your life be happy... ..Happy Deepavali

      Ganesh Dokkra

      May the lights of Diwali diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that brings you joy! Wish you and your entire family a very happy Diwali! May this Diwali bring cheer and happiness into your life and life of your loved ones! Happy Diwali!

      Kishan Leuva

      May this Diwali, come with a beautiful beginning, fresh hope, bright days and new dreams. Wishing you a Happy Diwali.🌸✨

      Murali G Munna

      Happy Diwali to all of you.....💐✨💐✨💐✨ May the warmth and gaiety of this beautiful festival fill your world with innumerable blessings from the Almighty..

      Kumbaiah K

      WISH YOU A VERY HAPPY DIWALI BEAUTIFULDRESS LOOKINGVERYGORGEOUS GOOD BYE GOOD NIGHT SIRRED

      On the work front, Sri Reddy had planned to 'expose' Tollywood with her highly-ambitious movie 'Reddy Diary'. However, the movie is unlikely to hit screens in the near future.

      Sri Reddy's Shocking Post About Rajinikanth Goes Viral; Fans Stunned

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      Read more about: sri reddy
      Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 18:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 28, 2019
