Sri Reddy's Diwali Special Photo Takes Fans By Surprise

Sri Reddy, one of the most outspoken names in Tollywood, just took to Facebook and wished her fans on the festive occasion of Diwali. While connecting with her well-wishers, she shared a lovely photo, which took social media by storm in no time. In it, she is seen in a graceful and smart avatar that she carries well. Her warm expressions too add a new dimension to her look, upping its recall value big time.

Interestingly, Sri Reddy had become controversy's favourite child due to her caustic posts about the likes of Pawan Kalyan, Nani and Rakul Preet to name a few. As such, many feel that her Diwali photo is quite surprising.

Meanwhile, here we present before you some of the sweetest reactions to Sri Reddy's post.

On the work front, Sri Reddy had planned to 'expose' Tollywood with her highly-ambitious movie 'Reddy Diary'. However, the movie is unlikely to hit screens in the near future.

