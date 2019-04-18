English
    Sri Reddy's Emotional Post About Telangana Chief Minister KCR Goes Viral

    By Staff
    The Telangana government, headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), recently set up a 25-member committee to examine sexual harassment cases related to the Telugu film industry. As expected, this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans with most of them hailing him for such a big decision. Now, actress Sri Reddy has commented on the development. In an emotional post, she praised the 'real hero' for ensuring the welfare of women and added that her efforts had paid off.

    "Being a Hyderabadi Proud moment today..Thank u soooooooo much real hero kcr garu..my dream came true today..from mark of bit*h now you made me a heroine to this world..1 year of my pain gave the birth..g.o passed by government against sexual harrassment..for movie industry committee is forming soon on sexual harrassment..now got tremendous result for my removing clothes..main persons who made this true is sandya ,vasudha,sajaya,tej love u all..for this movement heart is "apoorva"..thank u every one," (sic) she added.

    Sri Reddy

    In case you did not know, last year, Sri Reddy became the talk of the town for a shocking reason when she stripped in public and claimed that several top Tollywood producers exploit aspiring actresses before showing them the door. Thereafter, she levelled several bold charges against the likes of Nani, Koratala Siva and Raghava Lawrence which grabbed plenty of reasons.

    It seems that Sri Reddy feels that her actions have resulted in the positive change.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 16:57 [IST]
