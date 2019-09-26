Sri Reddy's Post On Trisha's 'Bathing Video' Sets Social Media On Fire

Sri Reddy Trolls Trisha

Sri Reddy said that Trisha became famous only because of a viral bathing video, which allegedly featured her. Taking another dig at the Lion actress, she justified her own bold photos, adding they are perfectly acceptable.

Her Exact Words

"Trisha became famous after her bathing video came out,what is there If I expose a little bit..ntng is there in trisha.I am hotter." (sic)

Will Trisha React?

risha, known for maintaining a low profile, has normally stayed away from controversies. In fact, she once refrained from criticising Nayanthara even though she had a 'personal issue' with the Jai Sima beauty. As such, it remains to be seen whether Trisha reacts to Sri Reddy's insult.

The Background

Coming back to Sri Reddy, this is not the first time She has trolled a top actress. A few days ago, she had shared Samantha Akkineni's bold photo, much to the shock of fans. Previously, she has also attacked NGK actress Rakul Preet for 'insulting' her fight against casting couch and the 'exploitation' faced by Telugu girls in Tollywood.

Work Matters

Some time ago, Sri Reddy was roped in to play Lakshmi Parvathi in Lakshmi's Veeragandham. She also announced a film titled 'Reddy Diary', revolving around the dark side of the film industry. However, these movies are unlikely to take off in the near future.

On the other hand, Trisha has Garjanai, Paramapadham Vilayattu and Raangi in her kitty.