Sri Reddy's Post On Trisha's 'Bathing Video' Sets Social Media On Fire
Sri Reddy, one of the most explosive and outspoken names in Tollywood, became the talk of the town when she stripped in public and accused the likes of Raghava Lawrence and Nani of harassing her. Thereafter, she remained in the limelight due to her NSFW posts on social media. Now, she is the news once again for a shocking reason. In her latest post, Sri Reddy took a nasty dig at Trisha, insulting her like never before.
Sri Reddy Trolls Trisha
Sri Reddy said that Trisha became famous only because of a viral bathing video, which allegedly featured her. Taking another dig at the Lion actress, she justified her own bold photos, adding they are perfectly acceptable.
Her Exact Words
"Trisha became famous after her bathing video came out,what is there If I expose a little bit..ntng is there in trisha.I am hotter." (sic)
Will Trisha React?
risha, known for maintaining a low profile, has normally stayed away from controversies. In fact, she once refrained from criticising Nayanthara even though she had a 'personal issue' with the Jai Sima beauty. As such, it remains to be seen whether Trisha reacts to Sri Reddy's insult.
The Background
Coming back to Sri Reddy, this is not the first time She has trolled a top actress. A few days ago, she had shared Samantha Akkineni's bold photo, much to the shock of fans. Previously, she has also attacked NGK actress Rakul Preet for 'insulting' her fight against casting couch and the 'exploitation' faced by Telugu girls in Tollywood.
Work Matters
Some time ago, Sri Reddy was roped in to play Lakshmi Parvathi in Lakshmi's Veeragandham. She also announced a film titled 'Reddy Diary', revolving around the dark side of the film industry. However, these movies are unlikely to take off in the near future.
On the other hand, Trisha has Garjanai, Paramapadham Vilayattu and Raangi in her kitty.
So, what do you make of Sri Reddy's remarks about Trisha? Comments, please!