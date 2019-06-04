English
    Sri Reddy's Sensational Post About Teja And This Noted Actress Goes Viral; Deets Inside!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Last year, the bold Sri Reddy grabbed plenty of attention for the most shocking reason possible when she stripped in public and claimed that several Tollywood biggies exploit local talent before showing them the door. Thereafter, she accused the likes of Koratala Siva and 'Natural Star' Nani of taking advantage of her. While a few stars support her actions, the likes of Vishal and Pawan Kalyan claimed that she had 'sensationalised' her fight against casting couch.

    Now, Sri Reddy has once again grabbed attention for a sensational reason. In a surprising development, she recently threatened to leak some photos featuring Kick actress Ileana and top director Teja which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

    Sri Reddy

    In case you did not, while promoting Sita, Teja had justified his decision to not cast many local artistes in his films which did not go down well with Sri Reddy. The feisty lady gave the noted director a piece of her mind much to the shock of all concerned.

    "Dir teja garu,I respect u whole heartedly, but I didn't like your answer about local artist encouragement, that's what you are not getting hits it seems.. why tollywood is not importing heroes from Bollywood then,dnt give cheap answers in ur interviews..sita is a flop movie okay..I think people are not liking your thoughts..close your shutters," (sic) she had written on social media.

    Her bold post suggests that she is not done with Teja yet. It will be interesting to see what happens next.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
