Sri Reddy's Shocking Comments About Sai Pallavi And Rakul Preet Go Viral; Deets Inside!

Sri Reddy Attacks Rakul

In a shocking development, Sri Reddy just took to social media and made a few shocking comments about Rakul Preet's performance in the recently-released NGK. In her NSFW post, she said that the Theeran actress had done a weak job in Selvaraghavan's film. She, however, praised Sai Pallavi and added that she was wonderful in NGK.

"Rakul Peet minus n worst in ygk..got vomiting..pallavi U rocks my rowdy baby," (sic) she added.

Is Reality Different?

Interestingly, unlike Sri Reddy, most critics are of the opinion that Rakul has done a better job than Sai Pallavi in NGK. In fact, some of them have even said that the Fidaa girl has 'overacted' in a few scenes and failed to impress.

The Background

Some time ago, Rakul had said that she has never faced casting couch in her career and added that people like talking about it as it is controversial. For some reason, this upset Sri Reddy who threatened to beat up the Punjabi lady.

She had Said

"Don't p*ss off the Telugu women, we will parade you in a garland of slippers. Don't poke into our movements. Shut your mouth and sit at home. If you again make any such comments, we will come to your shooting spot and beat you up."

To conclude

These are some explosive remarks and might upset Rakul's fans big time. It will be interesting to see if the Kick 2 beauty reacts to Sri Reddy's comments.