    Sri Reddy's Viral Post About Ajith Kumar Enrages Fans; Shocking Deets Inside

    Are you a fan of the much-loved Ajith Kumar? If yes, then we have some surprising news in store for you. In a completely unexpected development, the feisty and controversial Sri Reddy just took to social media and claimed that she has a 'secret crush' on the Vivegam actor. She also said that it was 'one-sided love' and nothing else.

    "With out watching his pic I wl not sleep..he is no1 famous hero in Tamilnadu..he maintains distance from all controversies,very soft spoken..family man..he loves his fans..great human being with extraordinary looks..great hus n great dad..he theft crores of girls hearts including me..MY HEAD ON UR FEET "THALA," (sic) she added.

    As expected, these sweet comments did not go down well with Thalapathy fans who consider Ajith to be Vijay's rival.

    In case you not know, Sri Reddy is infamous for attacking popular stars on social media. In the past, she has made shocking comments about the likes of Vishal, 'Natural Star' Nani and Pawan Kalyan and grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons. As such, her positive comments about Ajith are a bit surprising.

    Meanwhile, Ajith is currently shooting for Nerkonda Paarvai which is the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. The film, directed by H Vinoth, also features Shraddha Srinath and NTR Kathanayakudu star Vidya Balan in the lead. Once Nerkonda Paarvai hits screens, he is likely to begin work on the remake of an Egyptian movie.

    Read more about: sri reddy ajith kumar
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 11:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019
