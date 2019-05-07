English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sri Reddy's Words About Mahesh Babu Gains Big Attention Of Fans!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Sri Reddy often comes up with her opinion about the stars of the film industry and she makes use of social media platforms to convey the information. At times, we have seen her slamming and making fun of some of the big stars and on the other hand, we have seen her writing good words about some others too.

    Sri Reddys Words About Mahesh Babu Gains Big Attention Of Fans!

    Recently, Sri Reddy did write some golden words about Mahesh Babu. The controversial queen of Tollywood has conveyed her best wishes to Mahesh Babu on the release of the superstar's next film Maharshi. In the Facebook post, Sri Reddy has addressed Mahesh Babu as Prince and the most handsome hero of Tollywood.

    Take a look at the Facebook post of Sri Reddy in connection with the same.

    This particular Facebook post of Sri Reddy has received a good number of reactions so far on social media. It has seemingly gained the attention of Mahesh Babu fans on the social media platform.

    Maharshi is a film with huge expectations and this movie will be releasing in the theatres on May 9, 2019. Maharshi is the Superstar's next release after the blockbuster movie Bharat Ane Nenu.

    READ: Sri Reddy's Hard-hitting Comments About This Powerhouse Actress Go Viral; Shocking Deets Inside

    Read more about: sri reddy mahesh babu
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue