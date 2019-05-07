Sri Reddy's Words About Mahesh Babu Gains Big Attention Of Fans!

Sri Reddy often comes up with her opinion about the stars of the film industry and she makes use of social media platforms to convey the information. At times, we have seen her slamming and making fun of some of the big stars and on the other hand, we have seen her writing good words about some others too.

Recently, Sri Reddy did write some golden words about Mahesh Babu. The controversial queen of Tollywood has conveyed her best wishes to Mahesh Babu on the release of the superstar's next film Maharshi. In the Facebook post, Sri Reddy has addressed Mahesh Babu as Prince and the most handsome hero of Tollywood.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Sri Reddy in connection with the same.

This particular Facebook post of Sri Reddy has received a good number of reactions so far on social media. It has seemingly gained the attention of Mahesh Babu fans on the social media platform.

Maharshi is a film with huge expectations and this movie will be releasing in the theatres on May 9, 2019. Maharshi is the Superstar's next release after the blockbuster movie Bharat Ane Nenu.

