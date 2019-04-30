English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sri Reddy Says That She Is Waiting For An Offer From This Hit Director!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Sri Reddy continues to leave everyone surprised with her messages and notes on social media. She does come up with a diaspora of posts on Facebook. Now, she has come up with yet another message, which has gained everyone's attention.

    Sri Reddy Says That She Is Waiting For An Offer From This Hit Director!

    Kanchana 3, directed by Raghava Lawrence has turned out to be a monstrous hit at the box office. It has been minting huge collections from Tamil Nadu and Telugu states too. It is on its way to become one of the biggest ever hits of recent times. In fact, the film has also turned out to be the biggest hit among all the four movies from the franchise.

    While sending out the picture of a huge hoarding of Kanchana 3, Sri Reddy has congratulated Raghava Lawrence for the success of the film. Her Facebook message is read as "God bless you..congratulations master.. am waiting and looking forward to your offer..feeling so happy for your hit..how many of you wanted to see me in a masters film??" - (sic).

    Earlier, Sri Reddy had come up with serious allegations against Raghava Lawrence. The film-maker had denied all those allegations and also mentioned that he would be able to offer her a role in his next film. Later, Sri Reddy herself confirmed that she gave an audition and has been selected to star in a movie by Raghava Lawrence.

    READ: Sri Reddy's Old Photoshoot Surfaces On Social Media; Garners Attention!

    Read more about: sri reddy kanchana 3
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 13:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue