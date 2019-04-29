English
    Sri Reddy Says That This Top Star Will Be The Host Of Bigg Boss Telugu 3!

    By Lekhaka
    Sri Reddy continues to come up with some startling statements through her Facebook page. She is very active on social media and now, she has commented regarding Bigg Boss Telugu, the highly-popular reality show. Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is expected to commence in June.

    There has been a shadow of doubt regarding who the host of the next season of this show will be. The names of many top celebrities have popped up on media but still, the team is yet to come out with an official confirmation.

    Now, Sri Reddy has come up with a statement regarding Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. The controversial star, through a Facebook post, has mentioned that popular star Venkatesh will be the new host of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Going by the Facebook message, she has written it with utmost conviction.

    Take a look at the recent Facebook post of Sri Reddy here...

    However, the team if yet to make an official announcement and the audiences are so excited to know about the new host of the show.

    Meanwhile, there has also been rumours regarding the contestants and at once, speculations were rife that Sri Reddy might be one among the contestants of this highly popular show.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 13:16 [IST]
