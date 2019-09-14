Sri Reddy Shares Samantha Akkineni's Bold Photo; Gets Trolled

Jon Snow

Meanwhile, some time ago, Sri Reddy had signed Lakshmi's Veeragandham, revolving around Lakshmi Parvathi's relationship with her first husband Veeeragandham Subbarao. However, the movie is unlikely to hit screens in the near future.

On the other hand, Samantha was last seen in the commercially successful Oh Baby, which received rave reviews from all corners. She will next be seen in the Telugu remake of 96, which has her paired opposite Sharwanand. The buzz is the Rangasthalam beauty is quite nervous about reprising Trisha's role from the original version. Recently, it was also rumoured that would she star in a film based on Badminton player PV Sindhu's life. However, the actress soon made it clear that she is not associated with the movie.

