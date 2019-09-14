English
    Sri Reddy Shares Samantha Akkineni's Bold Photo; Gets Trolled

    Sri Reddy, one of the most controversial names in Tollywood, is back in the limelight for a rather surprising reason. The feisty lady, who has previously made shocking allegations against the likes of Nani and Raghava Lawrence, recently posted a bold snap of actress Samantha Akkineni and asked fans to decide whether the Akkineni bahu is 'hotter' than her. Needless to say, Sri Reddy's post grabbed plenty of attention, with most folks trolling her like never before.

    Jon Snow

    Jon Snow

    You never equal to sammu this is worst comparision

    Yeasin Arafat

    Yeasin Arafat

    R u a actor ? But I don't know u & didn't see u in any movie or something ..But I saw Samantha in movie

    Surya Murali Krishna

    Surya Murali Krishna

    She is married and leading a Decent Life ... And What abt your Life ...???

    Chandru M

    Chandru M

    U r gorgeous n sexy queen sri reddy i am fully in crush with u ...Daily after wakeup i will see first ur pic only i have all ur pic ....I am ur bakthal

    Kamal Rajput

    Kamal Rajput

    Samantha is better than u OK u r jst makeup lady nothing at all jst becoz without makeup u r nothing

    Meanwhile, some time ago, Sri Reddy had signed Lakshmi's Veeragandham, revolving around Lakshmi Parvathi's relationship with her first husband Veeeragandham Subbarao. However, the movie is unlikely to hit screens in the near future.

    On the other hand, Samantha was last seen in the commercially successful Oh Baby, which received rave reviews from all corners. She will next be seen in the Telugu remake of 96, which has her paired opposite Sharwanand. The buzz is the Rangasthalam beauty is quite nervous about reprising Trisha's role from the original version. Recently, it was also rumoured that would she star in a film based on Badminton player PV Sindhu's life. However, the actress soon made it clear that she is not associated with the movie.

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
