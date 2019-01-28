English
    Sri Reddy's Shocking Comment About Venkatesh Is Bound To Enrage The Daggubati Family

    Last year, the feisty and bold Sri Reddy became the talk of the town when she stripped in public and made a few scandalous claims about the Telugu film industry. During her protest, she claimed that several top producers often exploit local girls and then dump them. She also said that they cast girls from Mumbai in their films and neglect the local talent. Thereafter, she attacked the likes of Paewan Kalyan and Nani much to the shock of all concerted. Now, she is in the limelight for an unexpected reason.

    A Dig At Venkatesh

    Sri Reddy took to Twitter and sent out a tweet congratulating Venkatesh on the success on F2. In her tweet, she refered to the veteran actor as 'Chinna Maama' and this created a buzz on the social media.

    Her Exact Words

    Chinna maama adhe ma venki maama movie pedha hit antaga..congratulations maama..na 90 degrees dialogue kuda vadarantaga..#SriReddyIsBack

    The War Is Still On

    As expected the use of 'chinna maama' did not go down well with Venky's fans. It soon became clear that the comments were northing more than Sri Reddy's way of reigniting her feud with the Daggubati family and grabbing the limelight.

    The Background

    Shortly after her infamous protest, Sri Reddy claimed that Venkatesh's nephew Abhiram had sexually exploited her after promising give her work. She also leaked some private photos in which she was seen getting intimate with the Daggubati lad.

    Not A First

    Interestingly, the Daggubati clan is not the only big family on Sri Reddy's hit list. The Aravind 2 actress has also targeted Pawan Kalyan and the Mega family on a frequent basis. Recently, she commented on the Balakrishna-Naga Babu situation and took a dig at the 'power star'.

    More To Come?

    Sri Reddy's shocking comments about Venky clearly prove that her feud with the Daggubatis is far from over. Given her past actions, one can expect her make a few more surprising statements about the prominent family in the days to come.

