Sri Reddy's Shocking Comment About Venkatesh Is Bound To Enrage The Daggubati Family

A Dig At Venkatesh

Sri Reddy took to Twitter and sent out a tweet congratulating Venkatesh on the success on F2. In her tweet, she refered to the veteran actor as 'Chinna Maama' and this created a buzz on the social media.

Chinna maama adhe ma venki maama movie pedha hit antaga..congratulations maama..na 90 degrees dialogue kuda vadarantaga..#SriReddyIsBack pic.twitter.com/9pRVFwibSS — Sri Reddy (@MsSriReddy) January 26, 2019

Her Exact Words

The War Is Still On

As expected the use of 'chinna maama' did not go down well with Venky's fans. It soon became clear that the comments were northing more than Sri Reddy's way of reigniting her feud with the Daggubati family and grabbing the limelight.

The Background

Shortly after her infamous protest, Sri Reddy claimed that Venkatesh's nephew Abhiram had sexually exploited her after promising give her work. She also leaked some private photos in which she was seen getting intimate with the Daggubati lad.

Not A First

Interestingly, the Daggubati clan is not the only big family on Sri Reddy's hit list. The Aravind 2 actress has also targeted Pawan Kalyan and the Mega family on a frequent basis. Recently, she commented on the Balakrishna-Naga Babu situation and took a dig at the 'power star'.

More To Come?

Sri Reddy's shocking comments about Venky clearly prove that her feud with the Daggubatis is far from over. Given her past actions, one can expect her make a few more surprising statements about the prominent family in the days to come.