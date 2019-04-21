Sri Reddy Slams Kangana Ranaut Once Again; Calls Her A Dumb Actress!

Sri Reddy, the controversial queen of Tollywood, has never miced words even if it is against the top stars of the film industry and more often her comments have turned out to be controversial ones. Now, Sri Reddy has targetted Kangana Ranaut.

It was recently that Sri Reddy took to her Facebook page to lash out at Kangana Ranaut, for the comments that her sister Rangoli had made recently. Rangoli had indirectly lashed out at the actors of the film industry for indirectly supporting harassers of the film industry.

Sri Reddy has asked Kangana Ranaut to open up upon the comments that Rangoli has made now.She has also mentioned that Rangoli is dragging celebrities for publicity and at the same time, Sri Reddy has called Kangana Ranaut a dumb actress. Moreover, Sri Reddy has also asked her to learn from Priyanka Chopra, who according to her is more mature.

Sri Reddy's Facebook post is read as "Kangana ranaut has to open her mouth now..see kangana,your sister is talking about me too now..shall I tell this to the world,that your sister is draging ajay devgan only sake of publicity??you are a dumb actress..learn from priyanka Chopra,she is more matured nd pride of India,well decent nd hard working..any how,sorry rangoli for the incident.." - (sic)

Take a look at the Facebook post here..

In another instance, Sri Reddy had attacked Kangana Ranaut stating that the actress is not fit for doing Jayalalitha's biopic and mentioned that Kangana Ranaut had a bad attitude.