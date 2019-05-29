English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sri Reddy Targets Nani Again With A New Video? Details Inside!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Sri Reddy, the controversial queen of Telugu cinema, has never shied away from taking direct digs even at the top stars of the industry. While her statements regarding casting couch had shocked everyone who is following the industry, she had launched scathing attacks against some of the biggest names that included Natural Star Nani as well. However, the young actor has always maintained silence by not responding much to the issue.

    Sri Reddy Targets Nani Again With A New Video? Details Inside!

    Now, Sri Reddy videos have turned out to be popular on social media and she is displaying her expertise in acting through the Tik Tok Videos that she has been posting on a consistent basis.

    Recently, Sri Reddy had posted a video, which according to her, is dedicated to actor Nani. In the video, she has borrowed a scene from Nani's hit film Ninnu Kori and it involves a cobersation between the lead pair of the film. Many believe that this particular video, has basically been sent out to instigate Nani. Moreover, the caption that she has given for this video has also raised eyebrows. She has written "Arey Nani gaa dedicated to you." Take a look at the Facebook post and the video sent out by Sri Reddy here.

    READ: Sri Reddy's Heartbreaking Post Goes Viral: 'I Gave You A Cruel Punishment'

    More SRI REDDY News

    Read more about: sri reddy
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue