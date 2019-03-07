English
    Sri Reddy Targets Pawan Kalyan Yet Again; Says He Acts Like A Transgender!

    By Manu
    |

    Sri Reddy and controversies go hand in hand and the actress has always been targeting the top names of the film industry. Often, she comes up with allegations against top actors and has also been using her social media handle to make fun and take sarcastic digs over the big celebrities. Now, she has targeted Pawan Kalyan yet again.

    Most recently, Sri Reddy took to her Facebook page to attack Pawan Kalyan with a series of posts. She had made fun of Pawan Kalyan and she has targeted him by saying that he acts like a transgender in most of his movies. She has also sent out a few screenshots from some of his movies. At the same time, she also added that she respects gays and transgenders. She came up with a couple of posts in connection with this.

    Take a look at the Facebook post of Sri Reddy here...

    This has definitely not gone down well with Pawan Kalyan fans. Even in the past, Sri Reddy has targeted Pawan Kalyan taking some nasty digs at him and mocking him with words through her social media profile.

    Meanwhile, Sri Reddy is venturing as a lead actress with the upcoming film Reddy's Diary, which is said to be a biopic about her.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
