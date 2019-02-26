Sri Reddy Taunts The Daggubati Family By Sending Out These Kissing Pictures!

Sri Reddy, the controversial queen of Tollywood, is in no mood to settle down as she continues to target the top names of the industry with her social media platforms. She continues to come up with allegations against the bigwigs of the industry. One of the latest updates that she has sent out through her official Facebook page has further sparked up more such controversies.

Recently, Sri Reddy took to her Facebook page to send two photos and this time she has brought in big celebrities like Rana Daggubati and Trisha as well. The collage features an image of Rana Daggubati kissing Trisha and another one is the kissing picture of Sri Reddy and Abhiram Daggubati, younger brother of Rana.

By sending out these pictures along with a note, the actress has taunted the Daggubati family. In a post penned in Telugu, Sri Reddy has questioned Suresh Babu, father of Rana Daggubati and Abhiram Daggubati. She has asked whether the person who always talks about good things like family, knowledge, etc., has brought up his children like this. She has also mentioned that these children have overtaken their grandfather and the place for all these is Ramanaidu Studios.

Take a glance at the Facebook post of Sri Reddy...