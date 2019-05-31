English
    Sri Reddy To Be A Part Of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3? Shocking Deets Inside!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Sri Reddy has been one such actress who has been embroiled in controversies. Her statements regarding casting couch had left the film fraternity shocked and she unleashed allegations against some of the top names of Tollywood.

    Sri Reddy To Be A Part Of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3? Shocking Deets Inside!

    A whole lot of rumours had surfaced that Sri Reddy will be one among the contestants of the highly popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. The third season is expected to commence next month but it seems like those rumours regarding Sri Reddy's entry to Bigg Boss Telugu are not true.

    Now, speculations are rife that Sri Reddy will be a contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3, which will also commence in June. The rumours doing the rounds suggest that Sri Reddy had shown her interest in taking part in Bigg Boss Telugu but the makers weren't interested. If the reports are to be believed, it was then that the actress approached Bigg Boss Tamil and the team later okayed. However, neither Sri Reddy nor Bigg Boss Tamil team has given any confirmation to this.

    Bigg Boss Tamil is as popular as Bigg Boss Telugu and both the previous seasons were huge hits. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 will also be hosted by Kamal Haasan and the promos of the same have already come out in online circuits.

    (Source: Tollywood.net)

    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
