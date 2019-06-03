English
    Sri Reddy Trolls Pawan Kalyan Yet Again With A New Video; Deets Inside!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Sri Reddy, the controversial queen of Tollywood, has never shied away from taking a dig at celebrities and she continues to do that through her Facebook page. Sri Reddy has often targeted Pawan Kalyan and she has come up with some remarks and trolls, which are meant to take a dig at the Power Star. If you go through her Facebook page, one could find a good number of posts that are directed towards the politician as well as the actor in Pawan Kalyan.

    Earlier, Sri Reddy had come up with a sarcastic post over Pawan Kalyan's failure in the elections. Now, Sri Reddy has trolled Pawan Kalyan yet again and this time with a troll video that she has posted through her Facebook page.

    The troll video has a compilation of comments that Pawan Kalyan had made before the elections, a screenshot of the election results and the comment that the actor-politician made after the announcement of the results. The video that she has shared hasn't definitely gone down well with Pawan Kalyan fans.

    Take a look at the video shared by Sri Reddy here...

    Read more about: sri reddy pawan kalyan
    Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 18:03 [IST]
