    Sri Reddy Videos Go Viral On Social Media; Audiences Are Left Shocked!

    By Lekhaka
    Sri Reddy has been coming up with some shocking remarks and statements through her official Facebook pages that have left the audiences shocked. But now, her social media page is getting noticed for a different reason and that too for the videos that she has been posting of late.

    Some of the videos that Sri Reddy has posted recently have turned out to gain attention across social media. Interestingly, she has uploaded a few tik tok videos of her, through which she has been displaying her acting skills.

    Sri Reddys Videos Go Viral On Social Media; Audiences Are Left Shocked!

    She could be seen grooving to some fine songs as well as enacting some of the scenes from superhit South Indian films. Audiences are left shocked upon witnessing her acting chops, which they consider as a decent one. These videos that she has uploaded has been getting decent number of likes and shares on social media.

    For the uninitiated, Sri Reddy has acted in a couple of films in Telugu and has been a prominent presence in the Television industry too. On the work front, she is stepping in to the shoes of a lead role with an upcoming film, which is reportedly a biopic based on her. If reports are to be believed, the film has been titled as Sri Reddy iary.

