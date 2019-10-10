    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      SS Rajamouli And Pan-Indian Cinema: The Super Director Who Is The Undisputed King Of This Terrain!

      SS Rajamouli, who could rightly be called as a super director as his popularity among the masses is no less than that of a superstar, is celebrating his birthday today (October 10). Never before Baahubali, we saw a film that created a craze all across India without any linguistic barriers. The man behind the Baahubali series should be credited for that and his repertoire proves that he is the undisputed king of pan-Indian cinema.

      It was Baahubali that opened the prospects of South Indian films in the pan-Indian market. The movie proved that a South movie can register records in the Northern belt as well. Even before Baahubali, he conquered the entire South Indian market with Magadheera, which was a trailer of sorts to the bigger projects in store.

      Now, it has been more than two years since the release of Baahubali 2 and we are still to find a movie that replicated a similar craze. Even Prabhas's Saaho failed to recreate the success that Baahubali had done. It gained acceptance in the Northern belt but failed to make use of the South Indian market. Most recent release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also released in multiple languages, failed to conquer the pan-Indian market as the movie has found acceptance in the South Indian regions alone. Even highly hyped Bollywood movies of big superstars failed to make a mark in the pan-Indian market.

      A film has more chances to work in the pan-Indian market if the audiences root for the characters, without any linguistic or nativity hurdles. That brings the name SS Rajamouli to the fore. He knows the importance of strong characterisations and the emotional backdrop that each of them deserves. His impeccable way of story-telling embellished with emotional aspects, which are very much relatable to audiences of all terrains, makes him a master craftsman. He can elevate even the cliched sequences to another level as such is the build-up that he gives to the core sequences.

      The master craftsman is one among those very few directors, who knows the pulse of the commercial audiences, all across the country. He seldom fails to register an emotional connect with each of his characters, which makes his movies a treat to the audiences across the country.

      Meanwhile, he is coming up with his next big project, which is tentatively being referred to as RRR. The film has already struck the right chords as far as casting is considered. Big names from the Indian film industry are a part of this project. Let us wait and see what magic he has in store for the audiences.

      Read more about: ss rajamouli
      Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
