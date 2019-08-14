SS Rajamouli Did Not Tweet About Saaho Trailer Due To Rift With Prabhas?
SS Rajamouli, who became a household name post the phenomenal response to the Baahubali saga, is arguably one of the most revered directors in Tollywood today. Recently, it was rumoured that 'Jakanna' had refrained from tweeting about Saaho trailer as he is on bad terms with Prabhas, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, it seems that the rumours were baseless. According to TV9, SS Rajamouli has no issues with 'Darling', who is a close friend. The Eega director, apparently, did not praise the Saaho trailer for an entirely different reason.
The Truth Is Out
SS Rajamouli has reportedly decided against promoting or praising any movies on social media. In fact, he did not even comment on Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, which became a sensational hit. Even though the Magadheera director loves Prabhas a lot, he did not make an exception for Saaho in order to avoid controversy.
An Exception
SS Rajamouli did, however, break his rules for the Kollywood biggie Kaappaan, when he unveiled the movie's Telugu title (Bandobast) and wished Suriya and Mohanlal, good luck, for their big release. Many feel that he promoted the KV Anand-directed movie as its parent industry is Kollywood.
A Busy Time For SS Rajamouli
Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is currently working on RRR, one of the biggest movies of his career. The film, touted to be a period-drama, features Jr NTR and 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan as the parallel leads. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast. RRR is slated to hit screens on July 30, 2020
About Saaho
Coming back to Saaho, it is touted to an action-thriller that features several death-defying stunts and witty dialogues. Many feel that it is going to be at par with several Hollywood biggies. The film, directed by Sujeeth, features Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Lal and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the cast.