SS Rajamouli Did Not Tweet About Saaho Trailer Due To Rift With Prabhas?

The Truth Is Out

SS Rajamouli has reportedly decided against promoting or praising any movies on social media. In fact, he did not even comment on Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, which became a sensational hit. Even though the Magadheera director loves Prabhas a lot, he did not make an exception for Saaho in order to avoid controversy.

An Exception

SS Rajamouli did, however, break his rules for the Kollywood biggie Kaappaan, when he unveiled the movie's Telugu title (Bandobast) and wished Suriya and Mohanlal, good luck, for their big release. Many feel that he promoted the KV Anand-directed movie as its parent industry is Kollywood.

A Busy Time For SS Rajamouli

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is currently working on RRR, one of the biggest movies of his career. The film, touted to be a period-drama, features Jr NTR and 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan as the parallel leads. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast. RRR is slated to hit screens on July 30, 2020

About Saaho

Coming back to Saaho, it is touted to an action-thriller that features several death-defying stunts and witty dialogues. Many feel that it is going to be at par with several Hollywood biggies. The film, directed by Sujeeth, features Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Lal and Neil Nitin Mukesh too are a part of the cast.