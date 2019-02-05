Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: SS Rajamouli Allows Jr NTR To Host The Show? Tarak To Be Paid A BOMB?

SS Rajamouli Permits Tarak To Take Up Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3

As reported previously, Jr NTR was approached to replace Nani as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. It was also reported that he would be able to take up the show only if SS Rajamouli agreed to it. Now, the latest update is that the Baahubali director has permitted Jr NTR to take up the show. He seems to be okay with it as Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3's shoot is unlikely to affect the schedule of RRR

Jr NTR To Be Paid A Bomb

The buzz is that the Jr NTR is going to be paid Rs 20 Crore for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. If this is indeed the case, then Jr NTR will get Rs 6 Crore more than what he had taken home for the first season.

The Background

The previous season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Nani and it proved to be a letdown. Nani made his small screen debut with the show. And, frankly speaking, things did not as planned for the 'Natural Star'. He came under fire for his unimpressive hosting style. Moreover, a section of the fans accused him of being a biased host. The less than ideal response to the last season seems to have forced the Bigg Boss team to approach Jr NTR.

To Conclude...

Jr NTR added a new dimension to the first season because of his impressive hosting style and charming screen presence. He also shared a solid rapport with the contestants. The general feeling is that his star power is going to a big blessing for the show. As such, his return to Bigg Boss is 'best for business'.