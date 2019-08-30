SS Rajamouli's 'Curse' For Tollywood Heroes Continues With Saaho?

It would be a dream of every actor to work with SS Rajamouli, who is without an iota of a doubt, one among the best craftsmen of present-day Indian cinema. Prabhas's fame shot to unseen heights with the director's blockbuster movie Baahubali. Now, Prabhas has come up with his latest release Saaho amidst the hype that it has been carrying ever since the Baahubali days.

However, initial reports for Saaho aren't positive. Critics have bashed the movie citing that the film lacks solid content. Interestingly, audiences have spotted an interesting coincidence for SS Rajamouli's heroes. Whenever the director has worked with a hero, that particular actor's next film has turned out to be a flop.

Jr NTR Jr NTR is the actor who has done the maximum number of movies with SS Rajamouli. His first film with the director Student No.1, was a huge success but the next film of his career, which was Subbu, turned out to be a flip. Jr NTR-SS Rajamouli's second film was Simhadri and the actor's film that followed, which was Andhrawala, too faced a backlash. Yamadonga and Kranti too, shared such an interesting coincidence. Ram Charan It was SS Rajamouli's Magadheera that sky-rocketed the fame and popularity of Ram Charan to another level. However, the actor's next film, which was the Bhaskar directorial Orange, sank without a trace at the box office. Prabhas Before Baahubali, Prabhas had teamed up with SS Rajamouli for Chathrapathi, which was again a stupendous success at the box office. Prabhas's next after Chathrapathi was Pournami, which disappointed audiences. Ravi Teja Ravi Teja and SS Rajamouli had teamed up for Vikramarkudu, which is considered to be one of the best commercial entertainers of the actor's career, so far. However, his next film, which was Khatarnak, turned out to be a flop at the box office.

Interestingly, actors like Sunil, Nithiin etc., too encountered similar situations in their career. It needs to be seen whether Prabhas and Saaho too would go on to enter this list. The upcoming days and the box office numbers can only prove what the result could be.

SS Rajamouli is a director who elevates his hero to newer heights with his movies, which have been crafted to perfection. Hence, the expectations on the star's next movies will also be on similar lines, which is seemingly hard to meet and that might be the reason for the failures of their next movies. Let us hope that Saaho will go on break that jinx.