English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SS Rajamouli's 'Curse' For Tollywood Heroes Continues With Saaho?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    It would be a dream of every actor to work with SS Rajamouli, who is without an iota of a doubt, one among the best craftsmen of present-day Indian cinema. Prabhas's fame shot to unseen heights with the director's blockbuster movie Baahubali. Now, Prabhas has come up with his latest release Saaho amidst the hype that it has been carrying ever since the Baahubali days.

    SS Rajamoulis Curse For Tollywood Heroes Continues With Saaho?

    However, initial reports for Saaho aren't positive. Critics have bashed the movie citing that the film lacks solid content. Interestingly, audiences have spotted an interesting coincidence for SS Rajamouli's heroes. Whenever the director has worked with a hero, that particular actor's next film has turned out to be a flop.

    Jr NTR

    Jr NTR

    Jr NTR is the actor who has done the maximum number of movies with SS Rajamouli. His first film with the director Student No.1, was a huge success but the next film of his career, which was Subbu, turned out to be a flip. Jr NTR-SS Rajamouli's second film was Simhadri and the actor's film that followed, which was Andhrawala, too faced a backlash. Yamadonga and Kranti too, shared such an interesting coincidence.

    Ram Charan

    Ram Charan

    It was SS Rajamouli's Magadheera that sky-rocketed the fame and popularity of Ram Charan to another level. However, the actor's next film, which was the Bhaskar directorial Orange, sank without a trace at the box office.

    Prabhas

    Prabhas

    Before Baahubali, Prabhas had teamed up with SS Rajamouli for Chathrapathi, which was again a stupendous success at the box office. Prabhas's next after Chathrapathi was Pournami, which disappointed audiences.

    Ravi Teja

    Ravi Teja

    Ravi Teja and SS Rajamouli had teamed up for Vikramarkudu, which is considered to be one of the best commercial entertainers of the actor's career, so far. However, his next film, which was Khatarnak, turned out to be a flop at the box office.

    Interestingly, actors like Sunil, Nithiin etc., too encountered similar situations in their career. It needs to be seen whether Prabhas and Saaho too would go on to enter this list. The upcoming days and the box office numbers can only prove what the result could be.

    SS Rajamouli is a director who elevates his hero to newer heights with his movies, which have been crafted to perfection. Hence, the expectations on the star's next movies will also be on similar lines, which is seemingly hard to meet and that might be the reason for the failures of their next movies. Let us hope that Saaho will go on break that jinx.

    More SAAHO News

    Read more about: saaho prabhas ss rajamouli
    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 17:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue