    SS Rajamouli's RRR Theme, Movie Name, Cast & Crew And Release Date To Be Announced Tomorrow?

    SS Rajamouli's next directorial venture, which has been tentatively titled as RRR is one among the most-awaited Indian movies. The names SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan are more than enough to speak volumes about the magnitude of this upcoming big project.

    While, the audiences are aware of the lead star cast, comprising Jr NTR and Ram Charan, nothing much has been officially revealed about the storyline, original title or the rest of the cast and crew of the movie.

    SS Rajamoulis RRR Theme, Movie Name, Cast & Crew And Release Date To Be Announced Tomorrow?

    Meanwhile, it has been officially announced that the makers of RRR will hold a press meet in connection with the movie on March 14, 2019. This has aroused curisoity in the minds of the movie lovers.

    Various reports have been doing the rounds that SS Rajamouli might announce the original title of the movie during the press meet. Various rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the actresses who will be a part of RRR. It is also being believed that the names of the leading ladies, the rest of the star cast as well as the release date of this highly-awaited movie might be announced in the press meet.

    The second schedule of shoot of RRR had commenced a month ago. Let us hope that the makers would come up with the exciting updates during the press meet.

    ss rajamouli rrr ram charan jr ntr
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
    
    

