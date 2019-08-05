SS Rajamouli Upset With Ram Charan For This Big Reason? Shocking Reports Emerge
Ram Charan, one of Tollywood's most popular Gen Y heroes, is currently working on the much-hyped RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans, which indicates that it has the potential to establish him as a pan-India star. Now, here is some shocking news for Mega fans. According to reports, SS Rajamouli is upset with Ram Charan for accidentally revealing his look from RRR.
A Blunder?
Ram Charan attended Kiara Advani's birthday bash in his RRR look much to the delight of his fans. This, however, upset SS Rajamouli a lot as he wanted the look to be kept under wraps as long as possible.
More Deets
The report further adds that even though Jakanna did not like the slip up, he has no personal issues with the Ram Charan All in all, things are under control.
About RRR
SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan's Magadheera, released in 2009, was one of the biggest hits of the year and established 'Mr C' as a household name. As such, fans have high hopes from RRR. The film has also grabbed plenty of attention as it features Jr NTR as the parallel lead. The 'Young Tiger' previously collaborated with SS Rajamouli for films such as Simadhri and Yamadonga and proved his abilities as an actor. All in all, most fans expect RRR to ber the 'next big thing' for Tollywood.
Busy Time
Coming back to Ram Charan, he is currently busy working on his second production venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the lead. The star, who was last seen in the box office dud Vinaya Vidheya Rama, is also likely to be a part of Chiru 152, to be directed by Koratala Siva. However, this has not been confirmed yet,
Source: Tupaki