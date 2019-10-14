    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    SS Rajamouli Upset With Ram Charan? Jakanna Gives Warning To RRR Hero?

    Ram Charan, the resident 'Mega Power Star' of Tollywood, is working on the eagerly awaited RRR, directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The magnum opus, featuring Jr NTR as the parallel lead, has already grabbed plenty of attention and this proves that things are heading in the right direction. Now, 'Mr C' is in the limelight for a shocking reason. According to reports, the Baahubali director is not happy with Ram Charan as he signed Chiru 152, starring Chiranjeevi, before wrapping up RRR.

    The inside talk is that SS Rajamouli wanted Ram Charan to turn his full attention to RRR after wrapping up the promotions of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. However, this did not happen as the Rangasthalam hero agreed to act in Chiru 152. Rumour has it, an upset SS Rajamouli 'mildly warned' the young hero against taking up a new project before the release of RRR.

    SS Rajamouli Upset With Ram Charan, Jakanna Gives Warning To RRR Hero

    In case, you did not know, RRR is a fantasy period-drama that revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters (Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju). Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is paired opposite Ram Charan in the film, marking her Tollywood debut. Jr NTR's pair is yet to be announced. Actors Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani too are a part of RRR.

    A while ago, SS Rajamouli had hinted that RRR will be completely different from the Baahubali series.

    "I want to paint the entire canvas with a new brush altogether so that the universe I create contains valour, energy and grit," SS Rajamouli had said.

    RRR will hit screens in 2020.

    Meanwhile, Ram Charan is in the limelight because of the above-mentioned Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which hit screens on October 2, 2019, and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The film, marking Chiranjeevi's return to the big screen after a hiatus, is doing well in the Telugu states. However, it has turned out to be a dud in most other markets.

    Read more about: ram charan ss rajamouli rrr
    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
