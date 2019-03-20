English
    SS Rajamouli Was Extremely Unhappy Over These Comments About RRR

    By Manu
    |

    RRR, the upcoming flick of maverick film-maker SS Rajamouli, is by all means, a film that is worth waiting for as the magnitude and the prospects that the movie holds are incomparable. The film garnered the attention of the entire media with the press meet, which came up with some really promising updates regarding RRR. RRR press meet was attended by the director, lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, producer DVV Danayya and others. Now, some of the reports claim that SS Rajamouli was left irritated by one of the comments that popped up during the RRR press meet. Keep reading to know the details regarding this.

    Regarding The Budget

    During the press meet, the details regarding the budget of the movie were also revealed. Reportedly, it was revealed that RRR, the multi-lingual movie, will be made at a budget of Rs 350-400. crore.

    Producer's Other Comments

    Along with the budget of the movie, RRR's producer DVV Danayya had also divulged some other details. In a lighter manner, the producer reportedly opened up that he was offered Rs 100 crore to give up the film but he rejected that deal.

    The History

    For the uninitiated, speculations were rife that the producers of Baahubali, Shobhu Yarlagadda and Devineni Prasad, had offered a big amount as a proposal to take up RRR. Reports claim that SS Rajamouli was eager to bring his friends on board for the project but the producer rejected that deal.

    Is SS Rajamouli Unhappy?

    Now, certain reports that surfaced upon the completion of RRR press meet claim that these comments of producer DVV Danayya haven't gone down well with SS Rajamouli and the film-maker is unhappy about the same.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
