SS Rajamouli Was Extremely Unhappy Over These Comments About RRR

Regarding The Budget

During the press meet, the details regarding the budget of the movie were also revealed. Reportedly, it was revealed that RRR, the multi-lingual movie, will be made at a budget of Rs 350-400. crore.

Producer's Other Comments

Along with the budget of the movie, RRR's producer DVV Danayya had also divulged some other details. In a lighter manner, the producer reportedly opened up that he was offered Rs 100 crore to give up the film but he rejected that deal.

The History

For the uninitiated, speculations were rife that the producers of Baahubali, Shobhu Yarlagadda and Devineni Prasad, had offered a big amount as a proposal to take up RRR. Reports claim that SS Rajamouli was eager to bring his friends on board for the project but the producer rejected that deal.

Is SS Rajamouli Unhappy?

Now, certain reports that surfaced upon the completion of RRR press meet claim that these comments of producer DVV Danayya haven't gone down well with SS Rajamouli and the film-maker is unhappy about the same.