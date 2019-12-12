Shruti Haasan And Mahesh Babu To Come Together For Vamsi Paidipally's Movie?

Are you a fan of the sweet and charming Shruti Haasan? If yes, then we have some terrific news for you. According to a popular website, the lovely lady is likely to be roped in to play the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu in his movie with top director Vamsi Paidipally. Rumour has it, 'Prince' is on the verge of approving the plan and a formal announcement will be made pretty soon.

The Balupu actress and Mahesh Babu acted together in the 2015 release Srimanthudu and impressed fans with their crackling chemistry. Shruti also grooved to the sultry 'Junction Lo' number in Aagadu, setting the screen on fire with her tempting moves. As such, seeing them together again will be a feast for movie buffs.

Interestingly, the young lady shares a good rapport with Mahesh Babu and once said that she feels 'comfortable' while working with him.

"He is relaxed as a person and focused as a performer. I felt very comfortable working with Mahesh sir. He was a bit quiet and focused on acting," she had added.

Mahesh Babu's film with the Yevadu helmer, being referred to as SSMB 27, has piqued the curiosity big time as many feel it will be as successful as the duo's previous flick, Maharshi. The grapevine suggests, it revolves around the exploits of a gangster and this has taken social media by storm. All in all, the stakes are pretty high.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres on January 11, 2020, a day before Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the heroine, marking her first collaboration with 'Super Star'.

Coming back to Shruti, she has the Tamil film Laabam, starring Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame Vijay Sethupathi, in her kitty. She will also be seen opposite Ravi Teja in 'Krack'.