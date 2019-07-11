Sudheer Babu Shares Shocking News Of Actor Amit Purohit's Demise!

Featuring Sudheer Babu in the lead role, Sammohanam was one among the prominent movies of 2018. The actor recently took to his social media page to share a very shocking news. He revealed that actor Amit Purohit, who had essayed an important role in Sammohanam has passed away.

Sammohan featured Sudheer Babu and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. Amit Purohit had essayed the role of Aditi Rao Hydari's ex-boyfriend in Sammohanam. Paying tribute to his co-star, Sudheer Babu wrote a long note on Twitter, "Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace." - (sic)

Take a look at Sudheer's tweet here...

Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/uEh0bVBV87 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) July 10, 2019

Film-maker Mohanakrishna Indranaganti, who had directed Amit Purohit in Sammohanam, too tweeted, remembering the talented actor. His tweet read as, "I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon😓😓 May you Rest In Peace, Brother🙏🙏" - (sic)

Take a look at the complete tweet here..