    Sujeeth Reacts To Saaho Plagiarism Controversy, Says Prabhas Starrer Is Not A Copy OF Largo Winch

    By
    |

    Director Sujeeth recently became the talk of the town when Saaho, featuring 'Darling' Prabhas in the lead, opened to a thunderous response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Sadly, shortly thereafter, French director Jérôme Salle claimed that the film is a copy of his thriller Largo Winch and this took social media by storm, leaving movie buffs in a state of shock. Now, Sujeeth has reacted to the controversy and made it clear that Saaho is not a copy of Largo Winch.

    In a recent interview, Sujeeth said that Saaho is a rehashed version of his debut film Run Raja Run, which hit screens in 2014, and has nothing to do with Largo Winch. He added that he hasn't seen the French movie and indirectly asked his detractors to get a life.

    "I slightly changed the basic story of my debut film Run Raja Run and wrote Saaho's script. Largo Winch's main plot is about how the hero in exile proves his hereditary after his father's death. This has nothing to do with Saaho's story. Are all the movies where hero's father dies a copy of Largo Winch?," (sic) said Sujeeth.

    Interestingly, last year, ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas too faced a similar situation when Jérôme Salle claimed that Agnyaathavaasi was a Largo Winch rip-off.

    "Screening at #LeBrady tonight. Great atmosphere thanks to the audience. I could've loved the movie but unfortunately the plot was too familiar. #LargoWinch #Agnyaathavaasi," (sic) Jerome had tweeted about Agnyaathavaasi while taking a dig at Trivikram Srinivas.

    Coming back to Saaho, it stars Prabhas in the role of 'cop' and features action sequences at par with the ones seen in Hollywood movies. The film has Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Lal, Jackie Shroff and Prakash Belawadi too are a part of the cast. While Saaho has slowed down at the Telugu box office, it is going strong in the Hindi belt.

    So, did you like Saaho? Comments, please!

