Sukumar On Hyderabad Vet Murder Case: I Urge Every Woman To Never Trust A Man

Sukumar is arguably one of the biggest and most popular directors in Telugu cinema and enjoys a strong fan-following. During his career, he has worked with some of the biggest names in Tollywood, proving his mettle. Now, here is some big news for his supporters. The Nannaku Prematho director recently condemned the rape and murder of a Hyderabad doctor, who is being referred to as Disha, and asked women to stop trusting men. He also gave his take on the brutal sequence of events, and this ruffled a few feathers.

"********'s rape and murder incident has left everyone heartbroken. Few people are saying that she should have dialed 100 instead of seeking the help of stranger on that night. But after listening to ******* last phone call, I thought she believed that those four men were really trying to help her. I urge every woman to never trust a man. Please don't trust us. The men are animals. Criminals are born within the men and we are all responsible for it," (sic) said the ace filmmaker.

As expected, his hard-hitting comments took social media by storm, evoking mixed reactions.

Interestingly, like Sukumar, several other Tollywood biggies have condemned the Hyderabad incident and demanded 'justice for Disha'. In fact, Chiranjeevi even went to the extent of demanding death penalty for the accused 'animals'.

Coming back to Sukumar, his last film Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni, emerged a runaway hit, giving fans a reason to rejoice. He is currently working on a film with Allu Arjun, being referred to as AA 20. It was originally supposed to be made with Mahesh Babu in the lead. However, things did not work out as 'Prince' left the movie due to 'creative differences'.

The director was also approached to direct Chiranjeevi in the Telugu remake of Lucifer but he seems to have said 'no' to the film.

*Victim's name has been beeped out to protect identity