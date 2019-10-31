Sukumar's Remuneration For Allu Arjun's 20th Movie Revealed?

    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      The official announcement regarding Allu Arjun's 20th movie, being referred to as AA20, is already out. Sukumar will be directing this highly awaited film of the Stylish Star and popular actress Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady. Meanwhile, a latest report talks about Sukumar's remuneration for AA20. Rumour has it that Sukumar has opted to go in for a profit share.

      Sukumars Remuneration For Allu Arjuns 20th Movie Revealed?

      The buzz is that Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner of the upcoming Allu Arjun starrer, has given the nod to the director's demand. It is rumoured that Sukumar will get a share of the business done and that too, before the release. At the same time, the director will also get an additional share of the profits that the movie might make post the theatrical run.

      The report also suggests that the director will be paid an additional sum as monthly expenses during the shoot of the movie. However, no official confirmation has come regarding any of these yet.

      Sukumar is one among the most prolific filmmakers of present-day Telugu cinema and his previous release, Rangasthalam smashed many records. He is also the writer of Allu Arjun's upcoming movie, which is said to have a solid script. Various reports have been doing the rounds regarding the actual storyline of the movie. The buzz is that that popular actor Vijay Sethupathi might play the villain in this movie.

      Meanwhile, the pooja ceremony of AA20 was held yesterday in Hyderabad and was attended by Allu Arjun, Sukumar and others. Actress Rashmika Mandanna couldn't attend the function as she was busy with the shoot of her next, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Allu Aravind, Surender Reddy and Koratala Siva were the special guests of the function. The Stylish star took to his official social media page to release a few pictures taken during the function.

      (Source: Gulte)

      Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
